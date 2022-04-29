Tie down straps, Gun case - brand new

Monitor more in your home with the Wyze Car all-wheel-drive camera base. Featuring a shock-absorbing suspension, it can withstand vertical impacts, and the high-density roll cage protects against nasty spills. Above all, its design enables it to climb over rocks, branches, carpets, and more with ease. Moreover, this all-wheel-drive camera base includes LED headlights to improve visibility at night and safely capture clear videos. In fact, you can conveniently activate and deactivate the headlights from the app. Furthermore, the Wyze Car packs a lot of power, and the 10,000-mAh power bank lets you run it for 2 hours nonstop. This gadget also includes multiple modes to preserve the battery life and best suit the environment. For example, Sports mode kicks it into high gear for optimal power.
