Family Relationships

'Crushed our family': Family of detained American calls for his release

CNN
 4 days ago
Emad Shargi, an American father and husband, has been held in an Iranian...

Anonymous A Google User
3d ago

That's why people should stay out of dangerous countries like Iran in the first place. You are asking for trouble!

John McClendon
3d ago

well the name don't sound very american..and why is he hanging out in Iran and Russia...a little shady to me

Roger Shields
3d ago

Persian Americans should watch going back to Iran. It's not a friendly country. That's why your parent's came here in the first place.

RELATED PEOPLE
RELATIONSHIPS
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crushed#American#Iranian#Russian
SOCIETY
AUSTRALIA
PUBLIC SAFETY
Country
Russia
