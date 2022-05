(CBS DETROIT) — Paying homage to the Japanese culture, the Belle Isle Aquarium celebrated its koi fish collection in it annual Koi Festival. The event on Sunday features games, martial arts demonstrations, music, crafts and food. According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, the festival was first hosted in 2017. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO