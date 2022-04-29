ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Youth Jazz Jam at Artichoke

southeastexaminer.com
 3 days ago

The featured show in May at Artichoke Music is the LIT Youth Jazz Jam, taking place Saturdays May 14, 21 and 28, 3-5 pm. The structured jam...

www.southeastexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
CBS Detroit

Belle Isle Conservancy Celebrates Japanese Culture With Annual Koi Festival

(CBS DETROIT) — Paying homage to the Japanese culture, the Belle Isle Aquarium celebrated its koi fish collection in it annual Koi Festival. The event on Sunday features games, martial arts demonstrations, music, crafts and food. According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, the festival was first hosted in 2017. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy