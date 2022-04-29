City to host Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee Meeting to review Methodology Report

SAVANNAH (Apr. 29) – The City of Savannah will host two Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee (DIFAC) meetings to review the draft Methodology Report. The schedule is as follows:

Overview of the Methodology Report (virtual): May 4, 9 a.m. via ZOOM https://savannahga.zoom.us/j/83968781764

Discussion of the Methodology Report (in-person): May 11, 9-11 a.m., Floyd Adams, Jr. Complex, 20 Interchange Drive

In 1990, the Georgia Development Impact Fee Act was enacted into law, and it significantly affected the way local governments in Georgia pay for public services and facilities. Impact fees are one-time fees charged to land developers to help defray the costs of expanding capital facilities to serve new growth. DIFA enables local governments to charge new developments for a proportionate share of infrastructure capacity they require. The Act places restrictions on the categories of capital facilities for which new developments can be charged. It also establishes rules under which impact fees must be calculated, collected, expended, accounted for, and administered.

Members of DIFAC were appointed to serve in an advisory capacity to assist and advise City Council regarding the adoption of a development impact fee ordinance. Since the committee is advisory in nature, no action of the committee shall be considered a necessary prerequisite for municipal action in regard to the adoption of an ordinance.

All meetings are open to the public. For more information about impact fees, visit www.savannahga.gov/impactfees or contact Planning and Urban Design at planning@savannahga.gov or 912-651-3108.