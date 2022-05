Despite the trying geopolitical environment, Chinese EV maker Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is progressing with its production plans for its ET5 sedan. What Happened: The first tooling trial builds of Nio's ET5 sedan rolled off the production line at the NeoPark plant, the Shanghai-based company said in a statement. The NeoPark is the company's second manufacturing base after its Hefei plant, and construction work at the facility began in late April 2021.

