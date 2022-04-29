ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modified lateral pressure formula of shallow and circular silo considering the elasticities of silo wall and storage materials

By Zhijun Xu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the shallow and circular silo (SCS), when the aspect ratio is between 1.0 and 1.5, the lateral pressure especially dynamic pressure may cause destruction if the size of the silo is large. This paper proposed a modified calculation method of lateral pressure on the silo wall of SCS, considering the...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Low-dimensional physics of clay particle size distribution and layer ordering

Clays are known for their small particle sizes and complex layer stacking. We show here that the limited dimension of clay particles arises from the lack of long-range order in low-dimensional systems. Because of its weak interlayer interaction, a clay mineral can be treated as two separate low-dimensional systems: a 2D system for individual phyllosilicate layers and a quasi-1D system for layer stacking. The layer stacking or ordering in an interstratified clay can be described by a 1D Ising model while the limited extension of individual phyllosilicate layers can be related to a 2D Berezinskii"“Kosterlitz"“Thouless transition. This treatment allows for a systematic prediction of clay particle size distributions and layer stacking as controlled by the physical and chemical conditions for mineral growth and transformation. Clay minerals provide a useful model system for studying a transition from a 1D to 3D system in crystal growth and for a nanoscale structural manipulation of a general type of layered materials.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Seed priming with selenium and zinc nanoparticles modifies germination, growth, and yield of direct-seeded rice (Oryza sativa L.)

Direct-seeded rice (DSR) seeds are often exposed to multiple environmental stresses in the field, leading to poor emergence, growth and productivity. Appropriate seed priming agents may help to overcome these challenges by ensuring uniform seed germination, and better seedling stand establishment. To examine the effectiveness of sodium selenite (Na-selenite), sodium selenate (Na-selenate), zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs), and their combinations as priming agents for DSR seeds, a controlled pot experiment followed by a field experiment over two consecutive years was conducted on a sandy clay loam soil (Inceptisol) in West Bengal, India. Priming with combinations of all priming agents had advantages over the hydro-priming treatment (control). All the combinations of the three priming agents resulted in the early emergence of seedlings with improved vigour. In the field experiment, all the combinations increased the plant chlorophyll, phenol and protein contents, leaf area index and duration, crop growth rate, uptake of nutrients (N, P, K, B, Zn and Si), and yield of DSR over the control. Our findings suggest that seed priming with the combination of ZnO-NPs, Na-selenite, and Na-selenate could be a viable option for the risk mitigation in DSR.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Vertically optimized phase separation with improved exciton diffusion enables efficient organic solar cells with thick active layers

The development of organic solar cells (OSCs) with thick active layers is of crucial importance for the roll-to-roll printing of large-area solar panels. Unfortunately, increasing the active layer thickness usually results in a significant reduction in efficiency. Herein, we fabricated efficient thick-film OSCs with an active layer consisting of oneÂ polymerÂ donorÂ andÂ two non-fullerene acceptors. The two acceptors were found to possess enlarged exciton diffusion length in the mixed phase, which is beneficial to exciton generation and dissociation. Additionally, layer by layer approach was employed to optimize the vertical phase separation. Benefiting from the synergetic effects of enlarged exciton diffusion length and graded vertical phase separation, an efficiency of 17.31% (certified value of 16.9%) is obtained for the 300"‰nm-thick OSC, with a short-circuit current density of 28.36"‰mA cmâˆ’2, and a high fill factor of 73.0%. Moreover, the device with an active layer thickness of 500"‰nm also shows an efficiency of 15.21%. This work provides valuable insights into the fabrication of OSCs with thick active layers.
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
Nature.com

Effects of breccia and water contents on the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials

Determining the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials is challenging because of the low strength of such materials, which affects field sampling, specimen preparation, and laboratory testing. We overcame this problem by preparing and testing mechanical properties of 132 artificial fault-core-zone specimens consisting of mixtures of breccia, sand, clay, and water. The unconfined compressive strength (UCS), elastic modulus (E), and penetration resistance value (PRV) of these fault-core-zone materials were measured, and the effects of breccia content and water content on mechanical properties were assessed. Results show that UCS is inversely proportional to breccia content and water content, and that E is inversely proportional to water content. Furthermore, the inverse relationship of UCS with water content varies with breccia content. UCS is proportional to both PRV and E, and the relationship for each varies with breccia content. High coefficients of determination (R2"‰="‰0.62"“0.88) between the parameters suggest that breccia content, water content, and PRV are potentially useful parameters for estimating the mechanical properties of fault core zones.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Yield improvement of Gracilaria tenuistipitata by optimizing different aspects in coast of cox's bazar, Bangladesh

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08040-3, published online 09 March 2022. Faruque Hossain was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author contributions section now reads:. "S.M.B., M.A.A., M.A.Z.C., K.U.A. designed and executed this research. M.K.H. and M.A. reviewed this manuscript. M.A.S designed and reviewed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Five thousand exoplanets at the NASA Exoplanet Archive

The past three decades have seen the number of known exoplanets grow by over three orders of magnitude. To mark the milestone, the Lead Scientist of the NASA Exoplanet Archive, Jessie Christiansen, looks at the history, the contents and the future of this community resource. In 1992, Aleksander Wolszczan and...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Rare and misincorporated DNA N-methyladenine is a hallmark of cytotoxic stresses for selectively stimulating the stemness and proliferation of glioblastoma cells

The entity of DNA N6-methyladenine (6mA) in mammals remains elusive and subsequently its roles in diseases are poorly understood. Here we exploited a bacterial DNA contamination-free and ultrasensitive UHPLC-MS/MS assay to reassess DNA 6mA in human glioblastomas and unveiled that DNA 6mA (~0.08"‰ppm) is extremely rare. By the use of two independent heavy stable isotope-labeling strategies, we further prove that the observed 6mA is solely generated by DNA polymerase-mediated misinocorporation. In vitro experiments point toward that the generation of misincorporated DNA 6mA is associated with the cellular stresses-caused release of RNA N6-methyladenine (m6A) nucleoside, which is profoundly inhibited by hypoxia milieu. Consistently, compared with normal brain tissues, DNA 6mA decreases in hypoxic human gliomas. Our data also strongly support that rare DNA 6mA rather than relatively abundant DNA 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is a hallmark of poor prognosis of IDH1/2 mutation-absent glioblastoma patients, reflecting the incidence of cytotoxic stresses and subsequent release of m6A nucleoside. The released m6A nucleoside may selectively preserve a subset of the glioblastoma cells and stimulate their stemness and proliferation. Noteworthily, demethylation-inhibiting IDH1 mutation increases the DNA 6mA content in human gliomas, but the depletion of the demethylase candidate ALKBH1 fails to do so, together suggesting the presence of other unknown 6mA demethylase for erasing misincorporated DNA 6mA. This is the first report on the identification of the misincorporated 6mA together with its origin and roles in diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Our commitment to rigorous, constructive and inclusive peer review

At Nature Reviews Nephrology, we believe that peer review should be a rigorous, constructive and inclusive process. We are working to meet this aim through several initiatives. Peer review is often described as the 'gold standard' for evaluating scientific papers. Done well, the review process improves manuscripts and acts as...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A cost-effective alkaline polysulfide-air redox flow battery enabled by a dual-membrane cell architecture

With the rapid development of renewable energy harvesting technologies, there is a significant demand for long-duration energy storage technologies that can be deployed at grid scale. In this regard, polysulfide-air redox flow batteries demonstrated great potential. However, the crossover of polysulfide is one significant challenge. Here, we report a stable and cost-effective alkaline-based hybrid polysulfide-air redox flow battery where a dual-membrane-structured flow cell design mitigates the sulfur crossover issue. Moreover, combining manganese/carbon catalysed air electrodes with sulfidised Ni foam polysulfide electrodes, the redox flow battery achieves a maximum power density of 5.8 mW cmâˆ’2 at 50% state of charge and 55"‰Â°C. An average round-trip energy efficiency of 40% is also achieved over 80 cycles at 1 mA cmâˆ’2. Based on the performance reported, techno-economic analyses suggested that energy and power costs of about 2.5 US$/kWh and 1600 US$/kW, respectively, has be achieved for this type of alkaline polysulfide-air redox flow battery, with significant scope for further reduction.
INDUSTRY

