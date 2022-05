CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police chase involving a stolen Rolls Royce ended with two suspects dead in a river on the Far South Side. It all started Saturday morning near the intersection of Chicago and Orleans in River North when police got a report of that stolen Rolls Royce in the 18th police district. The call specified the driver of the high-end car got out and left the car running. Troopers followed the vehicle to 173rd and Torrence in south suburban Lansing, where the car was parked and five people then got into a black Infiniti. The chase continued but ended soon after...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO