ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of England sketches out lighter regime for small banks

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rArWp_0fOKde6B00

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Banks in Britain with no more than 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) in assets could benefit from lighter capital requirements given they would pose less of a risk to financial stability if they went bust, the Bank of England said on Friday.

Britain's departure from the European Union makes it possible for the country to tailor its bank capital rules.

The Bank of England (BoE) published a consultation paper that began fleshing out its previously flagged plans for a "strong and simple" capital regime for smaller, less risky banks to avoid the complex rules applied across the board currently.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said banks that want to benefit from the new regime must not have a trading book worth more than 44 million pounds, or be equivalent to 5% of the bank's total assets.

"The PRA does not consider significant foreign exchange or any commodity positions consistent with the aims of the simpler regime," it said.

The "simpler" banks must also use rules set out by regulators when it comes to calculating how much capital to hold and would not be allowed to use their own computer models.

Banks providing wholesale services or some clearing, settlement and custody services would also be excluded, the PRA proposed in its paper.

At least 85% of a bank's loans and deposits would be with customers inside the UK, it added.

The PRA estimated that 61 firms would be eligible for the simpler capital regime, 34 of which are building societies.

The regulator said it would publish proposals for liquidity rules for "simpler" banks in the first half of next year, followed by proposals on capital requirements in 2024.

($1 = 0.7978 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lighter Capital#Sketches#Total Assets#Financial Stability#Uk#The Bank Of England#The European Union#Boe#Pra
Reuters

Sri Lankan central bank says all creditors will be treated equally

COLOMBO (Reuters) -All Sri Lanka’s creditors will be treated equally in a planned restructuring of the country’s debt, its central bank governor said on Friday, adding that he expected progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the next two months. Sri Lanka has already missed...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Australia worried China will bring Hong Kong police techniques to Solomons

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's spy chief says Canberra is concerned Chinese police deployed to the Solomon Islands under a new security pact could use "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Andrew Shearer, the director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, travelled to the...
CHINA
Reuters

China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom - sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation...
CHINA
AFP

US, China court Solomon Islands after defence deal

US and Chinese diplomats fought for the affections of the Solomon Islands on Friday after the small island state shocked its American allies by signing a defence pact with Beijing. As its influence grows, Beijing announced this week it had signed the undisclosed security pact with Honiara.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy