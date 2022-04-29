Nuclear pore complexes - a doorway to neural injury in neurodegeneration
The genetic underpinnings and end-stage pathological hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases are increasingly well defined, but the cellular pathophysiology of disease initiation and propagation remains poorly understood, especially in sporadic forms of these diseases. Altered nucleocytoplasmic transport is emerging as a prominent pathomechanism of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer...www.nature.com
