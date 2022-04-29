ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nuclear pore complexes - a doorway to neural injury in neurodegeneration

By Alyssa N. Coyne
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe genetic underpinnings and end-stage pathological hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases are increasingly well defined, but the cellular pathophysiology of disease initiation and propagation remains poorly understood, especially in sporadic forms of these diseases. Altered nucleocytoplasmic transport is emerging as a prominent pathomechanism of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us—white blood cells and antibodies—instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks—also known as relapses—of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontotemporal Dementia#Neurodegeneration#Brain Science#Npc#Review
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease of kidney damage, where the kidneys slowly lose functioning over time and cannot work as they should. Stages are a way to keep track of the progression of the disease and its severity. Through monitoring, your treatment team can help you make adjustments to any medication and alter things like diet or other health behaviors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

Can depression cause lasting changes in immune cells?

Researchers have established a link between depression and alterations in immune cells’ shapes and function for the first time. Depression can cause negative physiological changes in the body, including low-grade inflammation and an increased output of certain stress-related hormones. A new study has found that raised stress hormones and...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Zeroing in on a new treatment for autism and epilepsy

Children with Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that begins in infancy, experience seizures, usually for their entire life. They are at high risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and can also develop intellectual disability and autism. Available treatments typically fail to improve these symptoms. Now, a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New targets uncovered for treating hypertension-related fibrosis

Elevated blood pressure can cause a condition known as perivascular fibrosis, where the outside wall of a blood vessel thickens due to connective tissue build-up. Although recent data has suggested that the thickening is due to the activation of T-cells, the defenders of our immune system, the underlying mechanisms are not well known. To further investigate how fibrosis develops, researchers at the Brigham profiled the peripheral blood mononuclear immune cells from patients with high blood pressure. In doing so, they discovered two relevant mediators of fibrosis and potential therapeutic targets: a transcription factor, KLF10, and a cytokine, IL-9. When researchers injected mice with IL-9 neutralizing antibodies, they observed a reversal of the fibrosis and prevention of organ dysfunction, building a stronger case for targeting this pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
KSAT 12

Parkinson’s Disease: Understanding the signs, symptoms

April marks Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide are diagnosed. While it is an incurable disease, Dr. Ryan Kochanski with Methodist Healthcare said there are options to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
biospace.com

Collaborative Study Sheds Light on Underlying Lipid Mechanisms in MS

The pharma industry has been aflame with potential treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) in recent years, reflecting the overwhelming need to expand patient options. A Journal of Neuroinflammation article describes how the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) takes aim at MS from a new direction that reduces inflammation at the cellular level. The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Montreal and the Universidad de La República in Uruguay.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Gastrointestinal Disorders Are Connected to Anxiety and Social Isolation in Autistic Children According to Scientists

A recent study discovered a 'bi-directional' association between gastrointestinal disorders and internalized symptoms in autistic children and adolescents, implying that the symptoms appear to affect each other at the same time. The findings might have an impact on future precision medicine research focused on generating individualized medicines to alleviate discomfort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the five classes of pulmonary hypertension?

Pulmonary hypertension means high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. The World Health Organization (WHO) divides pulmonary hypertension into five categories based on its cause. Knowing the type of pulmonary hypertension a person has can guide treatment decisions. For example, people with type three pulmonary hypertension...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy