In mid March, the El Centro Little League had their equipment stolen from their shed that was worth about $10,000. Jansen, coach of the Little League Sun Devils, took it upon himself to start a gofundme to spread awareness and help the league and kids. According to Jansen, they raised about $3,400 through the gofundme, but also received cash and check donations through various local businesses and even new equipment.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO