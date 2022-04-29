Inaugural Native Plant Festival planned in Henrico April 30

Root 5 Family Farms and Keep Henrico Beautiful will host the inaugural Native Plant Festival Saturday, April 30, beginning at 9 a.m. (rain or shine) at Dorey Park in Varina.

The event will feature a vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring nearly 40 vendors, and keynote speaker Doug Tallamy at 1:30 p.m. Tallamy is the author of Nature’s Best Hope, a book that explains the importance of native plant communities and how they can help enhance local ecosystems.

Two other speakers also are scheduled: Shereen Hughes of Wetland Watch and Chesapeake Conservation Landscaping Council, who will discuss stormwater management and protecting the Chesapeake Bay, at 11 a.m.; and Bill Shanabruch of Reedy Creek Environmental, who will discuss invasive plants, at noon.

The event is designed to educate citizens about the importance of native plants and about stormwater management and invasive species.

Dorey Park is located at 2999 Darbytown Road in Varina. The festival will take place at the back of the park near the lake. Parking spaces next to the lake are limited. Parking lot No. 2 will be available for overflow parking.

There will be two food trucks located near the event area, offering food for sale, and water will be available to fill up personal water bottles.