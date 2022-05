But really, would you? Fishing has always been popular on the waterway, but years of pollution have made the question of the 'edibleness' of fish questionable at best. According to the New York State Department of Health, there's not really a blanket answer to the question of whether Hudson River aquatic creatures pose a health risk if consumed. That alone should should be a red flag.

ALBANY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO