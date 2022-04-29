ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle Police Report: April 27-28

Rochelle News-Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHELLE — On April 27 at 11:04 p.m. Scotty A. McCray, 50, of Rochelle was arrested for possession of drug...

rochellenews-leader.com

WIFR

Three Freeport men arrested on multiple weapons charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Three men face unlawful use or possession of a weapon charges in two separate investigations by the Freeport Police Department. Marsean Baker, 19; Jaedyn Baker, 20; and Jonah Durns, 22, were arrested April 29. The details surrounding their arrests have not been released. Marsean and Jaedyn...
FREEPORT, IL
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
Oxygen

Chicago Man Claims He Has 'Lawful Justification' For Killing Other Man With Hammer

A lawyer representing a Chicago man accused of murdering another man with a hammer claims his client had “lawful justification” for doing so. The public defender tried to argue with a judge in Cook County on Tuesday that their client Gregory Stamps, 31, should be given a bond because he had “lawful justification” for allegedly beating 42-year-old David Castile to death with a hammer over the weekend, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in Wednesday night Rockford shooting

UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

One person wounded in Hegewisch funeral home shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in the Hegewisch neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place at 5:02 p.m. outside the Sadowski Funeral Home, at 13300 S. Houston Ave.Police said the victim was standing outside the funeral home when a sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside shot him. He was struck in the arm.The SUV from which the shots were fired was found abandoned in the 300 block of West 116th Street, and was reported to have been stolen in a carjacking targeting a 44-year-old woman around 9:50 p.m. Monday.Further details about the carjacking were not immediately released.No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

UPS driver accused of stealing items worth $187K

CHICAGO – A UPS delivery driver faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing $187,000 worth of high-end packages and taking them to his South Loop home. During a two-week period in April, Chicago Police say 26 year old Pedro Caudillo stole several Louis Vuitton packages from the distribution center.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ISP: 2 suspects dead after jumping into Little Calumet River following chase; 3 others in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two suspects are dead, and three others are in custody following a chase with Illinois State Police Saturday morning.Initial reports say around 4:40 a.m., troopers located and tracked a vehicle taken in a carjacking to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue. Multiple suspects then exited the stolen vehicle and entered another, according to ISP. Troopers initiated a pursuit that ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.Three of the suspects were taken into custody. An unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River, police said.Chicago Police Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search. Two suspects were recovered from the water and transported to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL

