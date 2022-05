ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An inmate who died while in custody at the Winnebago County Jail this week is said to have experienced a seizure prior to his death. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to Swedish […]

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO