SALT LAKE CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luke Doncic trusted his teammates and together the Dallas Mavericks have advanced to the second round of the playoffs.After previous postseasons filled with individual highlights, Doncic shared the ball and the Dallas Mavericks slipped past the Utah Jazz."I like sharing the ball. If they're going to hit or blitz me, someone is going to be open," Doncic said.Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points and the Mavericks beat the Jazz 98-96 on Thursday night in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series."It was all about trust," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "Luka did...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO