PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some students at Philadelphia’s University of the Sciences are expressing frustration over an announcement that the school’s health center will no longer dispense birth control. Students say they were blindsided and upset that a critical service is being pulled from the health center. “Outrage, it was outrage. It was also just completely and utterly disheartening,” sophomore Hannah Pulliam said. Pulliam is one of many University of the Sciences students who is upset after learning birth control will no longer be offered at their campus health center. “How are we expected to be healthcare professionals if we can’t even get the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO