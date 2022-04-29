ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson explain A.J. Brown trade

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GelCv_0fOJkh8g00

Throughout the offseason, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson said on multiple occasions that the team planned on keeping wide receiver A.J. Brown for the long haul and wouldn’t trade him.

However, that didn’t come to fruition, as the Titans dealt their star receiver to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, and used one of the two picks they received in the trade to select Arkansas wideout, Treylon Burks.

After the trade went down, Robinson said the move was “a tough one” to make, but he felt the two sides were simply too far apart money-wise to make it work.

“The decision we made today, it was a tough one,” Robinson admitted, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “We really appreciate what A.J. has done here for our football team, on the field and in the community. We had discussions back and forth and we realized we got to the point where it was going to be hard to get a deal done. So, the trade thing kind of manifested.”

“These are the decisions I am faced with, and they are hard decisions,” Robison continued. “There’s a lot of discussion that goes into them, a lot of thought that goes into them. At the end of the day, we have to make – I have to make – the hard decisions. And there’s a lot of things that impact those decisions. Certainly, the finances impact the decisions and trying to get value when we can. And that’s the decision we made today.”

Brown ended up landing a four-year, $100 million deal from the Eagles after being dealt there. An Instagram Live video that surfaced last week revealed Tennessee’s offer was for $20 million per.

Vrabel, who previously stated Brown wouldn’t be traded as long as he was head coach, says he’s “very comfortable” with the move the Titans made.

“I love all of our players – I love A.J. personally,” Vrabel said. “I know how Jon feels about him. But I am very comfortable with how this went down and how Jon and I were able to navigate. I try to support him and make decisions. Unfortunately, we understand if we are going to be here a while, we are not going to be able to keep every single player that we draft and develop.”

Now, the Titans will look to fill a gaping hole in their offense with a rookie wideout who is not guaranteed to be ready to fill Brown’s enormous shoes. Only time will tell how good or bad of a decision this trade truly was, but right now it feels like a bad one.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

A.J. Brown blames Titans after trade to Eagles: 'I wanted to stay'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown insists that the trade sending him from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles is not on his shoulders. "This wasn't my fault," Brown told ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn't even $20 million a year."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Titans Online
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories. And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are open for business leading up to the first round of the NFL Draft. Kansas City is reportedly motivated to trade up and they have the picks to make it happen. The Chiefs have 12 picks in the draft, eight of which are in the first four rounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy