Oxford, OH

Oxford Police to collect medications Saturday

oxfordobserver.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cooperation with National Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Drug Take Back Day, Oxford Police are holding a drop-off event for unwanted, expired and unused medications 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30...

