Pinecrest Academy's boys soccer team fell in extra time to Athens Academy on Friday, 2-1, falling just shy of a Class 1A Private championship berth. “The game started to go in the direction we didn’t want it to go. Their strength kept pushing through. One thing we all have to understand about that game, I don't think anyone has seen a game where players give as much as they gave out there on the field,” Pinecrest coach Domenic Martelli said.

CUMMING, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO