With the injury to the 76ers’ Joel Embiid, former Detroit Pistons player Tobias Harris steps to the forefront. Tobias Harris is no longer with the Detroit Pistons because then-coach/general manager Stan Van Gundy swung for the fences, to get the club out of the doldrums, and trade for Blake Griffin. All it got the franchise was being swept in the first round of the playoffs (after Van Gundy was fired) and a long rebuilding project, still in its embryonic stages.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO