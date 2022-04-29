Magee Summer Mingle of Main

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mudbug Festival is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. The 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which runs Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, includes a crawfish boil, live musical performances and more than 20 carnival rides. Feature events include a crawfish eating contest on Saturday, April 30, and the ‘Battle of the Crawfish’ cooking contest on Sunday, May 1, as well as musical performances featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Bobby Rush, Tip Tops, Shake the Bucket, Hannah Everhart and Sullivan’s Hollow.
