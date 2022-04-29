ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Magee Summer Mingle of Main

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Simpson County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magee, MS
Simpson County, MS
Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Mississippi
WAPT

Laine Hardy cancels Mudbug Fest appearance, turns himself into LSU police

JACKSON, Miss. — "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy will not be performing Friday at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival. Hardy has been arrested and is accused of putting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend's college dorm room. Hardy, a Louisiana native, said in a Facebook post Thursday that he turned himself in to Louisiana State University police.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Delta catfish farm sued for racial discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Harris Russell Farms (HRF), a catfish farm in the Delta, is being sued by five Black Mississippi farmworkers for alleged racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that HRF used the H-2A visa program to hire white South African workers, which resulted in unpaid wages and lost job opportunities for the five farmworkers. […]
DELTA, LA
WJTV.com

Morning ‘Sip at Mississippi Mudbug Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mudbug Festival is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. The 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which runs Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, includes a crawfish boil, live musical performances and more than 20 carnival rides. Feature events include a crawfish eating contest on Saturday, April 30, and the ‘Battle of the Crawfish’ cooking contest on Sunday, May 1, as well as musical performances featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Bobby Rush, Tip Tops, Shake the Bucket, Hannah Everhart and Sullivan’s Hollow.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Baby formula shortages affecting Mississippi mothers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As supply chain issues continue across the country, those issues are also impacting baby food. Supply chain issues and a massive recall in February of Similac products have left grocery store shelves bare, with other baby formulas now sold out. The recall included three types of powdered formulas: Similac, Similac Alimentum […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Gulfport bakery now in the edibles business

It all started in Lucedale for Ty Fryfogle, who was an all-state wide receiver at George County. He played in the Mississippi-Alabama all-star game, and set the Rebels receptions and yardage records. Heat and humidity return this weekend. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.28.22. Downtown Ocean...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy