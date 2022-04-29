ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Massachusetts police officer, brother, allegedly receive over $36 million in fraudulent obtained funds

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – A Stoneham Police Officer and his brother, an owner of an electrical contracting company, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly paying a Mass Save vendor company employee tens of thousands of dollars in weekly cash bribes, kickbacks and other in-kind benefits – including a John...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 3

Related
Law & Crime

California ‘Multi-Millionaires’ Sentenced to Time Behind Bars for ‘Frankly Stupid’ Conspiracy to Fix Son’s SAT Answers in College Admissions Scam

Although it’s been more than three years since the Department of Justice first came down with charges against the wealthy and well-connected in the college admissions scandal known as “Operation Varsity Blues,” the hits keep on coming. Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 52, are no...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Irs#Massachusetts#Police#Fbi#Fraud#Mass Save
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

21 defendants charged in alleged $149 million COVID-19 fraud schemes

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against 21 defendants for their alleged involvement in COVID-19 fraud schemes that resulted in over $149 million in losses. Physicians, marketers and medical businesses across nine U.S. federal districts are among those facing charges in what officials said are "some of the largest and most wide-ranging pandemic frauds detected to date."
PUBLIC SAFETY
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man killed in head-on crash in Maine

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police said it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells, Maine, at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
NORTH BERWICK, ME
UPI News

Massachusetts family reunited with stolen dog after 11 years

April 29 (UPI) -- A dog stolen from a Massachusetts family was reunited with his owner 11 years later when an animal control officer found him running loose. The Stoughton Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Michelle Carlos was called out on a report of a Yorkshire terrier running loose and she arrived to find the dog appeared to have "not been taken care of."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy