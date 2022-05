These days 83-year-old Maury Povich has lots of free time to work on his golf game. “It’s been my therapy for the last, you know, 50 years or so,” he said. In March Povich announced that he’s retiring from his day job, and that original episodes of his longtime talk show, “Maury” – famous (and infamous) for its out-of-control teens, unusual phobias, and most of all, paternity tests (“You are … NOT the father!”) would stop airing in September.

