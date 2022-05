MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures are already in the low 80s as of midmorning and we can feel every bit of the muggy air. As for rain chances, we could use some widespread rain to help with the climbing of the rain deficits but the only showers will find will be very spotty. Rain coverage will be 10% for the next several days. This means that only some of you will see showers and storms but most of you will not. For now, it looks like the best chance for widespread rain will come on Friday with the rain coverage reaching 40%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all week with mornings in the mid to upper 60s. Mother’s Day Sunday looks dry and warm for now but we’ll be keeping you up to date on potential changes.

MOBILE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO