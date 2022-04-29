The Aces of April: Fun while it lasted?

Congratulations to Clayton Kershaw, who became the all-time leader in strikeouts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. In the fourth inning in L.A.'s game against the Detroit Tigers, the three-time Cy Young Award winner got Spencer Torkelson to swing and miss at an 84 mph slider, recording his 2,697th strikeout in Dodger blue, passing Don Sutton in 167 fewer games played. The Dodgers and their fans almost did not get to see this achievement, with the persistent rumors that Kershaw was ready to sign with the Texas Rangers as recently as February. But the 2014 NL MVP Kershaw has seemingly returned to form during the first month of the season after dealing with an elbow injury in 2021, and the Dodgers hope he can carry them back to the World Series come October.

