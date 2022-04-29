FORT WAYNE PARKS AND RECREATION CELEBRATES 32ND TREE CITY USA AWARD

April 29, 2022 - The National Arbor Day Foundation has awarded the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department with its 32nd consecutive Tree City USA designation. Mayor Tom Henry presented a mayoral proclamation on April 29 to recognize Fort Wayne’s continued commitment to preserving a healthy tree canopy in the city. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation also planted three flowering dogwood trees on the north end of Foster Park West along Bluffton Road and near the Winchester Road intersection. The Parks Department announced that the city received the Growth Award for the 17th consecutive year, which highlights innovative programs and projects and demonstrates an increased commitment of resources for urban forestry.

In addition to maintaining over 70,000 trees throughout the city, the department works to add trees annually. As a part of that effort and in partnership with Trees Indiana over 150 seedlings were made available to the public (one per household) via a simple phone registration. The varieties included Shumard Oak, Pecan, White Pine and Norway Spruce. The bare root seedlings were ready to plant for Arbor Day.

“Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in the Fort Wayne community make trees a priority,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director, Steve McDaniel. He continued “Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.”

For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, visit fortwayneparks.org/street-trees.