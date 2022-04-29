ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Mattingly: Pope Benedict's vision for furure

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago
The 1960s were turbulent times and, in Europe, Catholics faced storms of radical change that left many weary or even cynical.

In 1969, one of Germany’s rising theologians — a liberal priest at Vatican II who then became a conservative — was asked what he saw in the future.

“What St. Augustine said is still true — man is an abyss; what will rise out of these depths, no one can see in advance,” said Father Joseph Ratzinger on German radio. “Whoever believes that the church is not only determined by the abyss that is man, but reaches down into the greater, infinite abyss that is God, will be the first to hesitate with his predictions.”

Ratzinger’s words grew in importance in 1977 when he became Archbishop of Munich and quickly became a cardinal. Then Pope John Paul II made him prefect of the Vatican’s powerful Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, where his orthodoxy led liberals to call him “God’s Rottweiler.” In 2005, he became Pope Benedict XVI.

Catholics continue to ponder his 1969 words: “From the crisis of today the church of tomorrow will emerge — a church that has lost much. ... As the number of her adherents diminishes, so it will lose many of her social privileges. In contrast to an earlier age, it will be seen much more as a voluntary society, entered only by free decision. As a small society, it will make much bigger demands on the initiative of her individual members.”

The retired pope celebrated his 95th birthday on April 16 — Holy Saturday. During an earlier meeting with Jesuits, Pope Francis called his predecessor “a prophet” and cited Benedict’s predictions of a “poorer” and “more spiritual” church.

“Let us prepare ourselves to be a smaller church,” said Francis, in remarks published in a Jesuit journal. “This is one of his most profound intuitions.”

Decline may be consistent with elements of Ratzinger’s 1969 vision, but other German Catholic trends are more shocking. Consider these words from a recent “Out in Church” program hosted by the Diocese of Limburg — which is led by Bishop Georg Batzing, leader of the German Bishops’ Conference.

In an online summary of the program, Catholic youth leader Eric Tilch said that the Catholic hierarchy remains obsessed with homosexuality and, instead, should move on to accepting trans and intersexual people and “other forms of love that are still in the dark.”

Meanwhile, a recent “Synodal Way” gathering of German Catholic leaders overwhelmingly backed a document entitled “Blessing celebrations for couples who love each other” as well as a “Magisterial reassessment of homosexuality” text calling for the modernization of church teachings on chastity and LGBTQ issues.

This triggered a “Fraternal Letter of Concern” to German bishops from a coalition — from four continents — that, as of April 11, included 92 bishops, over a dozen archbishops and four cardinals. Many of the signees have strong ties to Benedict.

“The need for reform and renewal is as old as the Church herself,” the letter said. “Yet Christian history is littered with well-intended efforts that lost their grounding in the Word of God, in a faithful encounter with Jesus Christ, in a true listening to the Holy Spirit, and in the submission of our wills to the will of the Father.”

The vision emerging in Germany, the coalition said, could lead to “precisely such a dead end.”

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century.

