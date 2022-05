Denver diners love Italian food. There are so many Italian eateries in the metro area — everything from pizza joints to white-tablecloth establishments — that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce. What's the difference? Ultimately, it comes down to this: If a restaurant has chicken parmesan on the menu, it falls into the red-sauce category.

