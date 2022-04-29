ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Collecting quotations...

By Thadd White Group Editor
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jg7g_0fOJ3hhm00

For about as long as I can remember, I’ve kept a journal – sometimes written and sometimes typed – in which I keep quotes.

These are things that meant something to me, made me laugh or caused me to think more deeply about a subject.

That obsession has led to the purchase of a dozen or more books that contain general quotes, short writings or even the quotations of a certain person – Sir Winston Churchill for example.

Today I wanted to share some of those quotes with you. Hopefully they will do the same for you as they do for me – provide amusement, deeper thought or strike a chord of meaning inside you.

The first one I ever took time to write down was something I heard on the radio when I was really too young to appreciate it. As I’ve gotten older, it means even more.

Doug Larson said, “The older I grow, the more I distrust the familiar doctrine that age brings wisdom.”

Here’s a few more:

“So for a moment I stand, my feet planted firmly in the present, eagerly scanning the future which is so soon to posses me.” - Amy Lowell

“We are never more like God than when we love.” - The Rev. Jack W. Byrd

“Inherent in joining the team is a commitment to play the game.” - Dr. Michael Cogdill

“Before I got married, I had six theories about bringing up children; now I have six children and no theories.” - John Wilmot

“The most beautiful discovery true friends can make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” - Elisabeth Foley

“Democracy is the recurrent suspicion that more than half of the people are right more than half of the time.” - E.B. White

“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life. It goes on.” - Robert Frost

“Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never – in nothing great or small, large or petty – never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.” - Sir Winston Churchill

“Why should we take advice on sex from the Pope. If he knows anything about it, he shouldn’t.” - George Bernard Shaw

“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” - Margaret Thatcher

“The enemies raged against us, coalesced and combined against us, have asked for total war. Let us make sure they get it.” - Sir Winston Churchill

“Bear Bryant could take his’n and beat your’n or he could take your’n and beat his’n.” - Bum Phillips

“Certain thoughts are prayers. There are moments when, whatever the attitude of the body, the soul is on its knees.” - Victor Hugo

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Have ones you want to share? Email me at the address below.

Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in Northeastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cogdill
Person
Robert Frost
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
E.b. White
Person
Amy Lowell
Person
Victor Hugo
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Just being invited...

During a recent family gathering, a niece invited me to sign up with her to run a half-marathon. Her youthful optimism was so intoxicating that I could not resist playing along, however briefly.
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Watchmen...

Once again a message came to me from the Lord: “Son of man, give your people this message: ‘When I bring an army against a country, the people of that land choose one of their own to be a watchman.…
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio
Vice

Forgotten Architecture: The Weirdest Designs of the 20th Century

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. The 20th century brought to us some of the most interesting and innovative architectural minds of all time, people like Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright. But not all projects designed in the last century were lauded, and not all of their designers became stars. Many of the sometimes strange, sinisterly angular, or oddly curved structures - and the avant-garde ideas behind them - never really took off and were largely left out of today’s textbooks. But that doesn’t mean they were totally forgotten.
DESIGN
News 12

Our Lives: 'National Days of Teaching Truth' with Dr. Jesse Turner

How do you teach history and culture without including the good, the bad and the ugly?. Gwen Edwards is joined by literacy Professor at CCSU Dr. Jesse Turner. He says United to Save our Schools has joined together with universities across the country and some other groups to create “National Days of Teaching Truth” – a response to the anti-diverse books movement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
creators.com

Classic Ann Landers

Editor's Note: Hundreds of Ann Landers' loyal readers have requested that newspapers continue to publish her columns. These letters originally appeared in 1999. Dear Ann Landers: I am a male escort working on my master's degree at a university in Washington, D.C. I take out women (usually my mother's age) and am well paid. There is no sex involved. These women simply need a decent-looking, well-dressed guy to take them to various social events at which they would feel ill at ease if not accompanied.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
3
Followers
42
Post
131
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy