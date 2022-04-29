ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NC

Grow To Eat starts this month

By Katy Shook Horticulture Agent
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcFDl_0fOJ3fwK00

Thanks to a grant from Vidant Community Foundation, and in collaboration with community partners and the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program, food pantry clients are eligible to receive an at-home gardening kit this month.

The kits, which include easy-to-grow vegetable seeds, growing containers and how-to information, are part of a program established in 2016 by local Master Gardeners.

Extension Master Gardeners are committed to enriching the lives, land and economy of North Carolinians through horticulture education. Grow To Eat is a season-long program that provides education and tools to encourage recipients to grow produce at home.

In 2021, the project expanded to include an on-site community garden at the Perquimans County Senior Center.

County health rankings rate local counties as among the least healthy in North Carolina. According to the Albemarle Regional Health Services Community Health Assessment, transportation, diabetes and economy are some of the health topics affecting the area.

The lack of access to healthy food can impact the health of local populations. Vegetables, however, as part of a healthy diet can lower the risk for many diseases, including those affecting local residents.

To increase the number of residents growing food for home consumption, while overcoming unique challenges of rural access, like transportation, the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners annually host Grow To Eat. The out-of-the-box community garden project provides horticulture education to residents receiving assistance through community food pantry programs.

For more information about the program, contact Katy Shook at (252) 482-6585 or a local food pantry distributor.

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

No Mow May: 8 Reasons to Let Your Lawn Grow for a Month

First popularized in 2019 in the United Kingdom, No Mow May has taken root here in the United States. In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first state in the country to adopt the practice in which you allow your lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering, or fertilizing. Now, several communities are taking part in the effort.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Gates, NC
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Plan on Fertilizing Your Lawn? Be Prepared To Pay A Lot

If you have some fertilizing to do this spring, be prepared to pay a lot for it thanks to the pandemic and supply chain issues. One of my best friends owns his own lawn fertilizing business and last spring he popped up to do some fishing. While we were fishing he brought up a fertilizer shortage and I said, "Hey, I just bought some fertilizer and the price seemed about the same," then he replied, "You better go back and get some for next year because there will be a shortage."
AGRICULTURE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#Vegetables#Senior Center#North Carolinians
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Just being invited...

During a recent family gathering, a niece invited me to sign up with her to run a half-marathon. Her youthful optimism was so intoxicating that I could not resist playing along, however briefly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
WBTV

Diaper Bank of North Carolina helping families in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One in three families experience a shortage of diapers for their babies and programs like WIC and food stamps don’t cover them. Families can spend up to $100 a month on diapers. Now, one North Carolina woman is trying to fill the gap. The Diaper...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CNET

Score an AeroGarden Sprout for $67 (Save 25%) and Grow, Baby, Grow!

We've tested a slew of indoor gardens at this point, including some AeroGarden models and they've all worked as advertised, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. If you covet fresh parsley, sage or any other Paul Simon lyrics, you can snap up the sleek and slender AeroGarden Sprout indoor smart garden for 25% off, down to just $67 at Koh's with promo code GOSAVE25. The pod garden houses as many as three plants and provides everything you need to grow fresh produce all year and in any space -- no sunlight required.
GARDENING
Watauga Democrat

Suspension of ginseng harvest permits will continue

ASHEVILLE — The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits until further notice due to low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys. After 250 years of commercial harvest, wild ginseng levels are too low to be sustainably harvested. It may take several years...
Tree Hugger

Is Reclaimed Wood Sustainable?

Building with reclaimed wood is a green building practice that re-uses old wood recovered from a variety of sources. It is usually taken from existing structures like old barns or homes in the process of being demolished, but it can also be taken from gym bleachers, wine casks, shipyards, shipping materials, and many other sources.
ENVIRONMENT
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
3
Followers
42
Post
131
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy