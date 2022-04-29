Grow To Eat starts this month

Thanks to a grant from Vidant Community Foundation, and in collaboration with community partners and the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program, food pantry clients are eligible to receive an at-home gardening kit this month.

The kits, which include easy-to-grow vegetable seeds, growing containers and how-to information, are part of a program established in 2016 by local Master Gardeners.

Extension Master Gardeners are committed to enriching the lives, land and economy of North Carolinians through horticulture education. Grow To Eat is a season-long program that provides education and tools to encourage recipients to grow produce at home.

In 2021, the project expanded to include an on-site community garden at the Perquimans County Senior Center.

County health rankings rate local counties as among the least healthy in North Carolina. According to the Albemarle Regional Health Services Community Health Assessment, transportation, diabetes and economy are some of the health topics affecting the area.

The lack of access to healthy food can impact the health of local populations. Vegetables, however, as part of a healthy diet can lower the risk for many diseases, including those affecting local residents.

To increase the number of residents growing food for home consumption, while overcoming unique challenges of rural access, like transportation, the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners annually host Grow To Eat. The out-of-the-box community garden project provides horticulture education to residents receiving assistance through community food pantry programs.

For more information about the program, contact Katy Shook at (252) 482-6585 or a local food pantry distributor.