SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP. THE HUSKIES EXTEND THEIR WINNING STREAK TO SEVENTEEN GAMES!. The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits, with eight players collecting hits. They played flawless defense, they did put up eight runs in the fourth inning. This gave lefty Luke Tupy a freshman from New Prague High School plenty of support. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw nearly a perfect game, he issued just one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. This extended the Huskies winning streak to sixteen games and a overall record of 31-10 and 23-4 in the NSIC.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO