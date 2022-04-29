ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Governor Hochul Announces Expansion of State's SNUG Street Outreach Program to Niagara Falls, Schenectady and Utica to Reduce Gun Violence

ny.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article$1.5 Million Investment for Three New Programs Joining 12 SNUG Sites Currently Funded and Supported by the Division of Criminal Justice Services. SNUG Uses a Public Health Approach to Reduce Gun Violence: Identify the Source, Interrupt Transmission and Provide Services and Support to Individuals and Communities. Governor Kathy Hochul...

www.governor.ny.gov

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Utica, NY
Government
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Voice

Two $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Region

Some lucky New York gamblers may not have hit the big jackpot, but they still won some serious cash playing Powerball, WTEN News10 in Albany reports.For the drawing on Wednesday, April 27, New York Lottery said a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Waterford, in Saratoga County, the outlet…
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women in Washington County are charged with selling or distributing a regulated drug with death resulting, a felony in Vermont. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says these cases don’t come up often, and when they do, they’re not an easy task.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Murders 6-Year-Old New York Boy

A Hudson Valley man left his girlfriend's 6-year-old child outside during the peak of winter for 10 hours as a punishment. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnely announced on Wednesday that a Rensselaer County jury found 42-year-old Kevin Cox of Ulster County guilty of two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree. The jury found Cox guilty following a two-week trial.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Romesentinel.com

State police announce recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Aaron J. Choquette, 28, of Camden, was charged in Florence on April 27 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. • Joshua D. Montes Banegas, 19, of Dolgeville, was charged...
WIBX 950

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Snug#State Budget
Legislative Gazette

Attorney general begins distributing opioid settlement money

New York Attorney General Letitia James held a virtual press conference on April 19 to announce the first round of payments from statewide opioid settlements for the Capital Region. The funds are the result of the $1.5 billion that James secured for New York so far as a result of...
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Say Goodbye To Menthol Cigarettes In New York?

If you smoke menthol cigarettes, there may be a new law coming that would ban the sale of them in the United States. This has become a heated topic on social media as President Biden's administration is seeking to eliminate menthol flavored cigarettes. The proposal and eventual ban of the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening that sent a 27-year-old woman to Rochester General Hospital. The RPD says the incident happened on Weyl Street near Bauman Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers located the victim upon their arrival to the scene. Officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Police identify missing kayaker as 54-year-old Amherst man

BARKER, N.Y. — The search continues for a missing kayaker in Lake Ontario. New York State Park Police identified him Friday as Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst. Park Police officers say Hahn launched his craft at Golden Hill State Park in Barker sometime between Friday, April 22 and Monday, April 25. He has not been seen since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy