Vibrant Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Lights Up Earl Warren Showgrounds
By Carolyn French, Noozhawk Contributing Writer
2 days ago
The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds this week for a “Meet Me at the Fair” themed extravaganza. The energy was vibrant on Thursday night at the fairgrounds, with maskless smiles from excited children and parents. “I felt an energy unlike any...
A Santa Barbara woman cashed in her winning ticket in Chumash Casino Resort's Dream Big giveaway Sunday and claimed a 2022 Georgetown motorhome worth over $150,000. Prior to claiming her prize, Martha O. said she didn't know her name had been called during the grand prize drawing that took place at 10 p.m.
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice organizers revealed the poster and t-shirt design winner for this year's Solstice celebrations: Heather Andrew.
Dozens of neighborhood trees destroyed by residents costing thousands of dollars for replacement in Santa Maria
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Co. broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S.-based Storyliving, a new community for Disney fans that incorporates the company's brand of magic. It's not a theme park and it's not in Disney World -- it's a new housing community in Southern California's Coachella...
Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
Children and adults alike can sign up for 10 different volunteer projects taking place throughout the community, including a house makeover, litter pick-up, graffiti removal, and park clean-up.
Santa Barbara, Calif. - Disaster specialist Anthony Rodriguez carries a dummy as part of an intensive training for large scale disasters.“Anytime we come to a disaster we wanna see if they’re breathing. The way we check is we put our ear to the mouth … check to see if the stomach rises," said Rodriguez. The
The westbound lane will be closed between Bradley Road and Concepcion Avenue, and it is anticipated to reopen by 12 p.m. on Friday
San Luis Obispo County has something from Arts to Zoo for everyone to see, do and experience. Spring and summer are the leading times for festivals and fairs that showcase some of the best wine, beer, crafted products, art, music and more that bring locals and visitors together to taste, sample, shop and enjoy the sights.
Santa Maria Fairpark Strawberry Festival returned on Friday with full capacity after a two year absence due to COVID-19.
Daily Covid cases in Riverside County, California, rose 76 percent in two weeks as tens of thousands of people gathered there for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the last two weekends. Though most Coachella events were outside, the festival did not require visitors to wear masks or...
805 Beer Presents: “The House That Built Me: The Tyler Bereman Story”, a feature documentary profiling the professional dirt biker. 805 Beer is proudly brewed by Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso Robles, California. The House That Built Me highlights Tyler Bereman’s small-town origins in Templeton, on the...
