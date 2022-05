Nakiyah Peterson of Hibbing won the highest title in her age division in Mini Miss Midwest in competition in Bloomington, Minn., on April 23. Overall there were about 31 contestants from baby to 15 years of age. There were four girls in her age category. Peterson was in the Mini Miss age division. She is 4 years old. The next pageant is Nationals and they will be held in Orlando, Fla., on July 7-9. The journey will begin as a local titleholder representing the community. ...

HIBBING, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO