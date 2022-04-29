ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Students organize vigil for victims of drunk driving crash

By Editorial
bradleyscout.com
 3 days ago

Bradley students gathered on the steps of Bradley Hall for a candlelight vigil on April 26. The gathering was organized to honor Andrea Rosewicz and Paul Prowant, the victims of a car crash which current senior Stephanie Melgoza was involved in, and protest the then-current decision to allow Melgoza the opportunity...

www.bradleyscout.com

Comments / 0

