Collecting quotations...

For about as long as I can remember, I’ve kept a journal – sometimes written and sometimes typed – in which I keep quotes.

These are things that meant something to me, made me laugh or caused me to think more deeply about a subject.

That obsession has led to the purchase of a dozen or more books that contain general quotes, short writings or even the quotations of a certain person – Sir Winston Churchill for example.

Today I wanted to share some of those quotes with you. Hopefully they will do the same for you as they do for me – provide amusement, deeper thought or strike a chord of meaning inside you.

The first one I ever took time to write down was something I heard on the radio when I was really too young to appreciate it. As I’ve gotten older, it means even more.

Doug Larson said, “The older I grow, the more I distrust the familiar doctrine that age brings wisdom.”

Here’s a few more:

“So for a moment I stand, my feet planted firmly in the present, eagerly scanning the future which is so soon to posses me.” - Amy Lowell

“We are never more like God than when we love.” - The Rev. Jack W. Byrd

“Inherent in joining the team is a commitment to play the game.” - Dr. Michael Cogdill

“Before I got married, I had six theories about bringing up children; now I have six children and no theories.” - John Wilmot

“The most beautiful discovery true friends can make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” - Elisabeth Foley

“Democracy is the recurrent suspicion that more than half of the people are right more than half of the time.” - E.B. White

“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life. It goes on.” - Robert Frost

“Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never – in nothing great or small, large or petty – never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.” - Sir Winston Churchill

“Why should we take advice on sex from the Pope. If he knows anything about it, he shouldn’t.” - George Bernard Shaw

“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” - Margaret Thatcher

“The enemies raged against us, coalesced and combined against us, have asked for total war. Let us make sure they get it.” - Sir Winston Churchill

“Bear Bryant could take his’n and beat your’n or he could take your’n and beat his’n.” - Bum Phillips

“Certain thoughts are prayers. There are moments when, whatever the attitude of the body, the soul is on its knees.” - Victor Hugo

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Have ones you want to share? Email me at the address below.

Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in Northeastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com .