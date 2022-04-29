N.C. ranks fourth in strawberry acres

Strawberry season is here.

With the arrival of spring and warmer weather, strawberry farms are opening for shoppers, and strawberry lovers are ready for local berries.

“Growers have done a good job protecting the crop from recent cool temperatures and because of their hard work, this year’s strawberry crop looks to be plentiful. In fact, some fields are opening up for pick-your-own guests this weekend,” said North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

Strawberry season typically runs from mid-April through May. Although the addition of high-tunnel and greenhouse-grown strawberries in the state has moved up the availability of local berries to March in some locations.

“There are a lot more ways to grow strawberries, and we are seeing farmers use greenhouses, high-tunnels and other forward thinking production methods to move up the time when we have fresh, locally grown strawberries,” North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences Horticultural Marketing Specialist Kevin Hardison added.

North Carolina ranks fourth nationally in strawberry production, growing 1,100 acres of strawberries annually.

“Farmers open when the strawberries are plentiful enough to create a memorable experience. Always contact your local grower to verify times and availability of strawberries before you go,” Hardison closed.

For fun family or group outings, go to the North Carolina Strawberry Association’s listing at www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator to find a local you-pick strawberry farm and contact information.

