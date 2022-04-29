ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Residents and environmental advocates survey the damage done by the Cobbs Creek Foundation

gridphilly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun shone bright on a landscape cross-hatched with felled trees on a walking tour of the Cobbs Creek Golf Course on April 4. The Cobbs Creek Restoration and Community Foundation, the organization overseeing the revamping of the golf course, had the trees cut down, said Dana Henry, the tour guide...

gridphilly.com

NJ.com

Historic N.J. cemetery destroyed, with ‘headstones piled up’

A historic Quaker cemetery in Burlington County was destroyed earlier this month, and residents say no one is being held accountable. Victor Ramos said he was driving along Route 206 in Mansfield just before Easter when he saw construction equipment tearing through the Old Friends Cemetery, which dates back to pre-Revolutionary times. When he drove by later, the construction equipment was gone and the cemetery was ruined.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Herald & Review

How planting a tree helps the environment

Arbor Day is a holiday that encourages everyone to plant a tree, but you can plant a tree at almost any point of the year. Trees have numerous environmental benefits.
ENVIRONMENT
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Bearly’ to Be Believed: Another Bucks County Neighborhood Reports Ursine Visitor

A Doylestown homeowner’s Nest cam recently caught sight of a nocturnal visitor, a bear, in the driveway. Jillian Mele reported on the wild development for 6abc. The ursine visitor can be seen lumbering onto the property of Alberto Córdova, eyes shining eerily in the reflected glow of a porch light. He or she casually knocks over a nearby trash can, enjoys a small snack, and wanders off.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Sports bar in Montgomery County set to close

HATFIELD, Pa. - A sports bar in Montgomery County announced that it plans to close next month. Via Marconi Sports Bar and Pizza Pub said in a Facebook post its last day of serving customers will be May 15. Until then, the bar will have limited seating and a limited menu due to staffing and product issues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Look into One Family’s History Illuminates Haverford’s, Main Line’s Legacy of Racial Exclusion

Angel Goins poses with her grandmother Roxanna Wright and her mother Carla Garrison in front of Wright’s Ardmore home. Toney Goins’s family has lived in Haverford Township for five generations, being one of the rare Black families to find their home in the predominantly white town with only three percent of the population Black, writes Zoe Greenberg for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
HAVERFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Dutch Army Officer Returns Class Ring Carrying Decades Of History To Delaware County Family

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — After 70 years, a Dutch army officer arrived in Delaware County Friday morning to return a St. James Catholic High School Class of 1946 ring belonging to a Delaware County Korean War veteran. Dutch Army Lt. Col. Jos Groen heard about the ring from a Dutch army veteran in 2020. “At the start of the corona period, of course, like here in the U.S., the elderly were isolated a lot,” Lt. Col. Groen said. “We decided to call all the veterans to hear how they were doing.” The Dutch soldier told Lt. Col. Groen he received the class ring...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

A budget battle: Clean energy advocates say PGW is seeking to block transparency in budgetary proceedings

Advocates working to transition the city-owned Philadelphia Gas Works away from fossil fuels and toward renewables say the utility is trying to make its budgetary process less transparent. The issue came up Friday at a City Council hearing, which was aimed at discussing how the utility could reduce its carbon footprint as outlined in PGW’s Business Diversification Study.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Investigating Cause Of 2-Alarm Fire In Clifton Heights, Delaware County

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a blaze at homes in Delaware County.   “The fire took at least 30 minutes to contain because search operations were underway during most of that time,” Timothy Boyce, the director of emergency services, said. Early Thursday morning, Clifton Heights firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at a duplex on South Diamond Street. When they arrived, fire officials say the original fire structure was engulfed in flames.   Multiple Clifton Heights fire crews working to put out a house fire on South Diamond street. Officials tell @CBSPhilly the home was vacant. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/2zK0eI8qqq — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) April 28, 2022 “The community reported that the family may have been trapped still in the home,” Boyce said.   But upon entering, fire officials confirmed the home was empty. As crews worked to get the fire contained, one firefighter suffered minor injuries.   Fire officials say they will be on-site for some time investigating the cause of this fire.  Meanwhile, both homes are a total loss.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
Axios

5 lake and beachfront Airbnbs near Philadelphia for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all less than a three-hour drive from Philly. This recently renovated lakefront home provides more than enough space indoors for a comfortable family vacation and plenty of amenities for fun outdoors as well. Location: Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania. Features: Waterfront,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

