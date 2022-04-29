Residents and environmental advocates survey the damage done by the Cobbs Creek Foundation

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a blaze at homes in Delaware County. “The fire took at least 30 minutes to contain because search operations were underway during most of that time,” Timothy Boyce, the director of emergency services, said. Early Thursday morning, Clifton Heights firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at a duplex on South Diamond Street. When they arrived, fire officials say the original fire structure was engulfed in flames. Multiple Clifton Heights fire crews working to put out a house fire on South Diamond street. Officials tell @CBSPhilly the home was vacant. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/2zK0eI8qqq — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) April 28, 2022 “The community reported that the family may have been trapped still in the home,” Boyce said. But upon entering, fire officials confirmed the home was empty. As crews worked to get the fire contained, one firefighter suffered minor injuries. Fire officials say they will be on-site for some time investigating the cause of this fire. Meanwhile, both homes are a total loss.

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO