BLOOMINGTON — Friday was a stressful day at school for Chelsie Lindauer and Caitlin Heim. It's Bloomington North vs. Bloomington South. On Thursday, the match between the crosstown rivals came down to the No. 2 doubles match. It came down to the third and final set, and North took a 1-0 lead. But the...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO