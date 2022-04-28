ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Newcomers shine, Mayfield honored at Spring game

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn front of a Spring Game record crowd of 75,360 and more than 250 former players...

Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Skip Johnson appreciates Brent Venables' enthusiasm; Dillon Gabriel to throw 1st pitch as Big 12 race intensifies

Oklahoma (25-14, 7-5 Big 12) is set to face Kansas State (21-19, 3-9 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. on April 29 at L. Dale Mitchell Park to open a three-game weekend series. The Sooners most recently swept Kansas in Big 12 play, outscoring the Jayhawks 46-12 in Lawrence. They dropped their first midweek contest of the season against Oral Roberts 5-1 on April 26.
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former OU guard De'Vion Harmon dishes on playing the Sooners

Oklahoma fans know a thing or two about former point guard De’Vion Harmon, who announced his return to the Big 12 Conference on Thursday. After spending a season in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks, Harmon chose to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2022-23 season. He cited the culture as the main reason in a recent interview with Red Raider Sports. With his return to the conference, he will play against his former team, the Sooners. Harmon opened up about his time in Norman and what it would mean to play Oklahoma.
EUGENE, OR
News On 6

'Survivor' Contestant From Oklahoma Eliminated

Our Oklahoma connection to Survivor Season 42 is over after Tori Meehan was voted out on Wednesday night's episode. Meehan said she is at peace with the decision made. However, she was disappointed to be voted off the show. The other player voted out last night was Rocks Roy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Emily Mayfield Has Message For Baker After Oklahoma Visit

Last weekend, Baker Mayfield made a triumphant return to Oklahoma where he was being honored. The Sooners created a statue of Baker that will go into the school’s Heisman Park. While the statue may not have looked exactly like him, it was still an incredible moment for the former college football star quarterback.
NFL
Z94

Stay the Night in a Tree House at Oklahoma’s Tiger Safari Zoological Park!

If you're looking for a vacation, or maybe a staycation the entire family will get into and enjoy check out Tiger Safari Zoological Park in Tuttle, OK. Imagine staying overnight at the park in a treehouse or how about an African Safari Hunt, or maybe you'd prefer to rough it and stay in a tent. Well, you can take your pick at Tiger Safari Zoological Park. It's definitely a vacation/staycation experience you'll always remember!
TUTTLE, OK
Brent Venables
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oklahoman

'More conditional the further south you get': A look at OKC storm potential Friday into Monday

Meteorologists are warning of potential severe thunderstorms in Oklahoma through next week. Thunderstorms with the potential for hail and tornadoes were possible Friday afternoon and evening in north central Oklahoma. Forecasters said weather producing severe storms could return late Sunday and last until Monday evening. "For central Oklahoma, Friday is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Clemson Appears To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

A favorite has emerged for Clemson’s starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star true freshman Cade Klubnik have been battling it out, but it looks like Uiagalelei is going to prevail. Ann Hickey of 247Sports is reporting that the job is Uiagalelei’s to lose.
CLEMSON, SC
News On 6

Sooners Explode For 19 Runs, Take Series At KU

No. 1 Oklahoma took the series at Kansas with a 19-0 run-rule win over the Jayhawks on Saturday in five innings. It was OU's 35th win by mercy rule in 45 games. The Sooner bats exploded for 19 runs on 15 hits in the game, capped by a 12-run fifth inning. Super seniors Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam and sophomore Tiare Jennings all homered in the game. It marked the 23rd game this season that OU has homered three-plus times.
NORMAN, OK

