Stillwater, OK

Cowboy baseball comeback bid falls short

pdjnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State dropped a 6-4 contest to 10thranked TCU Sunday as the Horned Frogs evened the series...

www.pdjnews.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas DL Jordon Thomas enters the transfer portal

The exodus of Longhorns entering the transfer portal continues as defensive lineman Jordon Thomas will look for a new home. Thomas announced his intention to enter the portal on Friday morning, joining fellow teammates defensive tackle Myron Warren and running back/linebacker Jaden Hullaby in entering the portal this week. The...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes among final two for former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba

Iowa could have another addition to its men’s basketball program tomorrow. Former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba is down to his final two potential transfer destinations. The 6-foot-11, 225 pound forward will choose between Iowa and Ole Miss. A native of Montgomery, Ala., Akwuba played his first two seasons at Portland before transferring to Louisiana for each of the past two years. In his true freshman season at Portland, Akwuba started 26 of the 30 games he appeared in and he averaged 3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His 46 total blocked shots during the 2018-19 season ranked seventh...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech fires softball coach after two seasons

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt fired softball coach Sami Ward on Sunday, a day after the Red Raiders finished the regular season with a losing record for the second year in a row. Tech's announcement said the change is effective immediately and Brooke Reed, the softball program's director of operations the past...
LUBBOCK, TX
WIBW

Washburn Softball Clinches MIAA Regular Season Title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn clinched its third MIAA Regular Season Championship and its second since 2018 under Head Coach Brenda Holaday. They rolled to a doubleheader sweep over Emporia State. They are the champs following Central Oklahoma’s loss to Pittsburg State. The Ichabods have now won 22 games...
TOPEKA, KS
extrainningsoftball.com

A Coaching Change at Division II Southeastern Oklahoma State

Earlier in April, Division II program Southeastern Oklahoma State underwent a coaching change. Longtime head coach Ron Faubion, who had been at the helm of the program from 1997-2000 and since 2004, was placed on leave by the school in mid-April, according to local media reports at the time. Faubion earned more than 800 wins at the helm of the Savage Storm.
DURANT, OK
thecomeback.com

Draft figures paint ugly picture for Texas football

On January 1, 2019, the Texas Longhorns pulled an upset, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. When the game was over, then Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger told the Longhorns fans, “we’re baaaack.” While that game was only three years ago, it feels like a lot longer now.
TEXAS STATE

