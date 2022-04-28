Cowboy baseball comeback bid falls short

Former Iowa State guard Aubrey Joens is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced via Twitter on Friday. Joens played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She started 15 games for the Cyclones last season, shooting 42 percent and averaging 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announced his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. Rawlins-Kibonge, a redshirt freshman, has yet to appear in a game with the Sooners. "My experience at OU has truly been once in a lifetime," he wrote in the tweet. The 6-foot-6, 256-pound defender was...
TULSA — The headliner came to the stage Thursday night at Oklahoma’s most storied music venue to a standing ovation.
Basketball coaches Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser warmed up the crowd, as did OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.
The exodus of Longhorns entering the transfer portal continues as defensive lineman Jordon Thomas will look for a new home. Thomas announced his intention to enter the portal on Friday morning, joining fellow teammates defensive tackle Myron Warren and running back/linebacker Jaden Hullaby in entering the portal this week. The...
Iowa could have another addition to its men’s basketball program tomorrow. Former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba is down to his final two potential transfer destinations. The 6-foot-11, 225 pound forward will choose between Iowa and Ole Miss.
A native of Montgomery, Ala., Akwuba played his first two seasons at Portland before transferring to Louisiana for each of the past two years. In his true freshman season at Portland, Akwuba started 26 of the 30 games he appeared in and he averaged 3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His 46 total blocked shots during the 2018-19 season ranked seventh...
Top-ranked Oklahoma finished a three-game sweep of Kansas in Big 12 softball on Sunday, whipping the Jayhawks 9-1 in Lawrence, Kansas.
OU (45-1 overall, 14-1 Big 12) outscored Kansas 35-1 in the series. Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito each had a home run and two RBIs on Sunday, the last day that OU...
Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt fired softball coach Sami Ward on Sunday, a day after the Red Raiders finished the regular season with a losing record for the second year in a row.
Tech's announcement said the change is effective immediately and Brooke Reed, the softball program's director of operations the past...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn clinched its third MIAA Regular Season Championship and its second since 2018 under Head Coach Brenda Holaday. They rolled to a doubleheader sweep over Emporia State. They are the champs following Central Oklahoma’s loss to Pittsburg State. The Ichabods have now won 22 games...
Earlier in April, Division II program Southeastern Oklahoma State underwent a coaching change. Longtime head coach Ron Faubion, who had been at the helm of the program from 1997-2000 and since 2004, was placed on leave by the school in mid-April, according to local media reports at the time. Faubion earned more than 800 wins at the helm of the Savage Storm.
Dallas Cowboys NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection - Todd Archer, ESPN. Breaking down each pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft. Round 4, No. 129 overall: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin. My take: The Cowboys released Blake Jarwin earlier in the offseason and have Dalton...
It’s been a busy day for University of Oklahoma Athletics. Of course, I’m referring to the absolute domination of a victory that happened in Lawrence on Saturday. Oklahoma Softball smoked the Kansas Jayhawks on the road in a run-rule 19-0 win. OU scored 12 runs in the fifth and final inning of the game.
On January 1, 2019, the Texas Longhorns pulled an upset, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. When the game was over, then Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger told the Longhorns fans, “we’re baaaack.” While that game was only three years ago, it feels like a lot longer now.
