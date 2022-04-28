ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Cowboy baseball drops series to TCU

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State had its Big 12 series winning streak snapped Sunday as the No. 2 Cowboys dropped...

WHIO Dayton

Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys' latest second-round pick with an off-field issue, drafted Friday night just a few days after owner Jerry Jones said he was getting more conservative about such choices. The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th...
FRISCO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes among final two for former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba

Iowa could have another addition to its men’s basketball program tomorrow. Former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba is down to his final two potential transfer destinations. The 6-foot-11, 225 pound forward will choose between Iowa and Ole Miss. A native of Montgomery, Ala., Akwuba played his first two seasons at Portland before transferring to Louisiana for each of the past two years. In his true freshman season at Portland, Akwuba started 26 of the 30 games he appeared in and he averaged 3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His 46 total blocked shots during the 2018-19 season ranked seventh...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Writer Said He Would Retire If Team Drafted Tyler Smith

Prior to last night’s NFL draft first round, veteran Cowboys writer Bob Sturm took to Twitter with a defiant statement. “If [the Cowboys] take Tyler Smith in Round 1, I will submit my retirement papers. #WinWin,” he wrote after seeing the offensive tackle’s name on Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Things to know about new Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Smith

The addition of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith shocked the system of Dallas Cowboy fans across the nation. While some had strong opinions one way or the other about the selection, some were left asking who this player is, similar to the reaction of former All-Pro center Travis Frederick back in 2013. The Cowboys’ brass can only hope Smith’s career has some measure of resemblance to what Frederick carved out.
TULSA, OK
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech fires softball coach after two seasons

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt fired softball coach Sami Ward on Sunday, a day after the Red Raiders finished the regular season with a losing record for the second year in a row. Tech's announcement said the change is effective immediately and Brooke Reed, the softball program's director of operations the past...
LUBBOCK, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys 2022 Draft: 8 mock drafts predict moves by Dallas on Day 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, and it was certainly a whirlwind of activity. The Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick, generating some backlash from fans who are looking for something to get excited about heading into the second day of the draft. So without further ado, here are eight different mock drafts for today from various media outlets and who they picked the Cowboys to take.
DALLAS, TX
KSNT News

Washburn softball wins MIAA regular season title

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn softball became 2022 MIAA regular season champions on Saturday. The Ichabods secured their spot at the top of the conference with two wins over rival Emporia State on Saturday. They finish the regular season on a game 22-game winning streak, rounding out a 42-11 overall record and going 24-2 in conference play. […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Spun

What Mike McCarthy Reportedly Told Cowboys War Room

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was reportedly a major player in the team’s draft decisions this year. According to David Helman of Cowboys.com, the sour taste left in his mouth from the Wild Card loss to the 49ers was a big factor in what direction Dallas decided to go.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' draft pick Tyler Smith: his nasty alter ego, wearing Larry Allen's number, ignoring media

It’s suddenly a lovefest in Frisco as the Cowboys’ stunner of a first-round draft pick wasted no time making new fans with his magnetic personality. Over the course of a 20-minute introductory press conference Friday, Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith had team owner Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy, and even the Dallas media eating out of his hand.
FRISCO, TX

