Cowboy baseball drops series to TCU

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys' latest second-round pick with an off-field issue, drafted Friday night just a few days after owner Jerry Jones said he was getting more conservative about such choices. The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th...
Iowa could have another addition to its men’s basketball program tomorrow. Former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba is down to his final two potential transfer destinations. The 6-foot-11, 225 pound forward will choose between Iowa and Ole Miss.
A native of Montgomery, Ala., Akwuba played his first two seasons at Portland before transferring to Louisiana for each of the past two years. In his true freshman season at Portland, Akwuba started 26 of the 30 games he appeared in and he averaged 3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His 46 total blocked shots during the 2018-19 season ranked seventh...
Top-ranked Oklahoma finished a three-game sweep of Kansas in Big 12 softball on Sunday, whipping the Jayhawks 9-1 in Lawrence, Kansas.
OU (45-1 overall, 14-1 Big 12) outscored Kansas 35-1 in the series. Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito each had a home run and two RBIs on Sunday, the last day that OU...
Prior to last night’s NFL draft first round, veteran Cowboys writer Bob Sturm took to Twitter with a defiant statement. “If [the Cowboys] take Tyler Smith in Round 1, I will submit my retirement papers. #WinWin,” he wrote after seeing the offensive tackle’s name on Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft.
The addition of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith shocked the system of Dallas Cowboy fans across the nation. While some had strong opinions one way or the other about the selection, some were left asking who this player is, similar to the reaction of former All-Pro center Travis Frederick back in 2013. The Cowboys’ brass can only hope Smith’s career has some measure of resemblance to what Frederick carved out.
Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt fired softball coach Sami Ward on Sunday, a day after the Red Raiders finished the regular season with a losing record for the second year in a row.
Tech's announcement said the change is effective immediately and Brooke Reed, the softball program's director of operations the past...
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, and it was certainly a whirlwind of activity. The Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick, generating some backlash from fans who are looking for something to get excited about heading into the second day of the draft. So without further ado, here are eight different mock drafts for today from various media outlets and who they picked the Cowboys to take.
Dallas Cowboys NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection - Todd Archer, ESPN. Breaking down each pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft. Round 4, No. 129 overall: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin. My take: The Cowboys released Blake Jarwin earlier in the offseason and have Dalton...
Legendary Cowboys QB and current ESPN announcer Troy Aikman joined the GBag Nation to talk about his new EIGHT beer, his thoughts on the madness of this Cowboys offseason, if he still wants to run a team’s football operations, and more!
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn softball became 2022 MIAA regular season champions on Saturday. The Ichabods secured their spot at the top of the conference with two wins over rival Emporia State on Saturday. They finish the regular season on a game 22-game winning streak, rounding out a 42-11 overall record and going 24-2 in conference play. […]
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was reportedly a major player in the team’s draft decisions this year. According to David Helman of Cowboys.com, the sour taste left in his mouth from the Wild Card loss to the 49ers was a big factor in what direction Dallas decided to go.
It’s suddenly a lovefest in Frisco as the Cowboys’ stunner of a first-round draft pick wasted no time making new fans with his magnetic personality. Over the course of a 20-minute introductory press conference Friday, Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith had team owner Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy, and even the Dallas media eating out of his hand.
It’s been a busy day for University of Oklahoma Athletics. Of course, I’m referring to the absolute domination of a victory that happened in Lawrence on Saturday. Oklahoma Softball smoked the Kansas Jayhawks on the road in a run-rule 19-0 win. OU scored 12 runs in the fifth and final inning of the game.
“In every community, we love those success stories and we feed off those success stories. It gives us that much more pride in our community. So losing Rashard, it’s a chip. It takes a chip out of your ideas.”
