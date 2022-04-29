Montclair’s Geoffrey Owens To Recite Shakespeare at Special Performance April 30

Funny Girl | 2 hours 50 minutes | August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St. | 212-560-2188. Rules unwritten but widely believed and rarely broken include the belief that some roles become so identified with the actors who originated them that they cannot be successfully performed by anyone else. This may be a narrow view that is challenged on a regular basis, but in a few cases the assumption firmly defies debate. I’m talking Marlon Brando as brutish Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Julie Harris as 12-year-old tomboy Frankie Addams in The Member of the Wedding, Judy Holliday as dumb-like-a-fox Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday, and, until last week, Barbra Streisand’s historic life-and-career transforming Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Then I saw an actor with the unlikely name of Beanie Feldstein in the sparkling and explosively entertaining new Broadway production of Funny Girl and the one transformed is me.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO