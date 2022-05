In today's version of "There is literally something for everything", we take a trip up to Lewiston, Maine, for a job that's some might turn their nose to...quite literally. The company Scoop 4Paws was recently profiled by the Bangor Daily News. According to the article, the company has been on a serious uphill swing, which is always great to hear about a local small business.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO