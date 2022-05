FARMINGTON — Landscape artist John Cogan has made dozens of trips to the Grand Canyon over the years, taking advantage of most of those opportunities to create richly detailed acrylic paintings bursting with color that have wound up in public and private collections all over the world. If you ask the Farmington resident if he has a favorite among his Grand Canyon works, he doesn't hesitate to acknowledge that he does. ...

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO