Temporary Lane Closure - 5/2/22

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that the public works department is working on a large water line break on Melrose Avenue Extension. According to officials, customers on Melrose Avenue extension Doubleday Road will experience periods of low pressure and outages due to the break. Because of this, residents in these areas are advised to boil all water used for consumption. Customers are also urged to conserve water when possible.

TRYON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO