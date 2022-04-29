Temporary Lane Closure - 5/2/22

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that the public works department is working on a large water line break on Melrose Avenue Extension. According to officials, customers on Melrose Avenue extension Doubleday Road will experience periods of low pressure and outages due to the break. Because of this, residents in these areas are advised to boil all water used for consumption. Customers are also urged to conserve water when possible.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Starting Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. the following on-ramps will be closed on I-77 North and Southbound for around 20 minutes:. · Southbound on-ramps 82, 83 & 85. · Northbound on-ramps 73, 75, 77 &...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office has released the name of a man who was hit and killed along Highway 90 more than a week ago. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 38-year-old Paul Liwock of Conway was hit on Sunday, April 24 in the area of Highway 90 near Quail Ridge Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash near Coastal Grande Mall is slowing traffic Monday morning in Myrtle Beach. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is on Highway 17 North near Pine Island Road. As of about 9:05 a.m., the two left lanes are closed.
It's common to see Holden Beach day trippers park along a privately owned vacant lot off N.C. 130 before launching their boats or casting their lines. Now they'll have to pay.
The town of Holden Beach purchased the 1.5-acre property between Shore Drive and Brunswick Avenue, commonly known as Block Q, for $2 million...
