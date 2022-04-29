Schell’s gardener to talk at Garden Club

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
(Mass Appeal) – Arbor Day is a great way to celebrate earth by caring for our planet’s valuable trees. It’s also a great time to care for ourselves. Beth Wadden from Heart Song yoga is going to get us in the Arbor Day spirit by showing us a few tree-related yoga poses.
Comments / 0