Form 13F-NT HILLS BANCORPORATION For: Mar 31

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete. The reader should not...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
Bookings made on or after May 31st will no longer be eligible for . The upcoming change to the extenuating circumstances policy will apply to cases where a host or guest contracts . The company says the host's standard cancellation policy will apply instead. It says nearly two-thirds of active...
Ethereum ETH/USD-based decentralized domain name system Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD is seeing increased use as speculation around highly desirable four-digit names heats up. What Happened: Ethereum domain name sales on the world's top non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea increased by nearly 2,840% as a result of increased speculation, the market's statistics show.
Europe's antitrust regulator accused Apple of restricting rivals' access to its payment technology. The move could potentially result in a fine for Apple and require it to change how the payments system works. The statement of objections the Commission delivered to Apple does not necessarily determine the final outcome of...
Telegram appears to be preparing a premium plan for users. Subscribers who pay will gain access to premium experiences such as exclusive emoji reactions and stickers. The upcoming change has been spotted in the most recent version of Telegram beta on iOS. Telegram is one of the best messaging apps...
Appears to be testing the waters for another way to generate revenue. The latest beta version of the iOS app includes reaction emoji and stickers that users will only be able to unlock if they subscribe to Telegram Premium — a service that's not currently available. Anyone who selects...
May 2 (Reuters) - Twitter said in a filing on Monday it estimates false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter. The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter. (Reporting by Sheila...
least a million visitors a year to your website... Hi Neil ... I remember you saying that you get at least a million visitors a year to your website... I wanted to ask you exactly how that happens and how other people can copy that success. So what would be your first steps, what would you recommend? Well, it’s not anyone's thing, it’s obviously a combination of lots of different things that pull in traffic. I don’t do much advertising myself so I couldn’t say one way or another whether that brings in a lot of user traffic. The two main things I rely on are the associate program that I’ve had since about 1998. I’ve got about 4,000 affiliates now so they send me a lot of traffic. So starting an affiliate program actually works very well. And search engine strategies -- I get a lot of traffic from being listed in Yahoo and listed in Google and they send me a lot of traffic so between the two of those and recurring traffic from when I mention something in my newsletter I use a link to the Scam-Free Zone even if it just redirects somewhere else, and links to customers when I email the customers I put links in there that go through the Scam-Free Zone. So I would say those three main things: the associate program, search engine traffic, and residual traffic from just emailing my lists. Okay. It’s interesting you say you don’t actually do any advertising. When you were starting out a few years ago did you do some advertising then? No, I was just too tight to spend any money on advertising so I really didn’t, I just optimized a few pages for the search engines and then it snowballed from there. I didn’t do too much search engine optimization, I’m not completely skilled at that, I just optimized a few pages and that brought in traffic and then gradually built on it by launching new products which always generated more traffic because the affiliates would then put up more links and things like that. It just snowballed really. I do actually do a little bit of advertising though, I shouldn’t say I don’t do any because someone will probably say "Hey, I know you advertise". I have a sponsored listing on Yahoo, and that’s probably responsible for quite a bit of traffic but I don’t actually track that, I couldn’t say how much I make from that whether it’s profitable or not because they only send traffic to the root domain name, so I haven’t actually analyzed that traffic. Could you explain what exactly is a sponsored ad in Yahoo and how do you use that? Well first of all you have to be listed in Yahoo so you have to pay their listing fee just to get into the directory. That’s about $200, is that right?
Comments / 0