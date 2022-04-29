ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three Bureau of Prisons employees hospitalized over drug-laced prisoner mail

By Luke Barr, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41l0pB_0fOI9ki400
David Greedy/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Three Bureau of Prisons employees at United States Penitentiary Thompson in Illinois have had to go to the hospital over the past two weeks, according to the local union president, prompting two members of Congress to write a letter to the agency questioning how mail for prisoners is processed.

"We write with concern about reports of unsafe conditions for correctional officers in opening mail for incarcerated persons," the letter written by Rep. Cherri Bustos, D-Ill., and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ili., and obtained by ABC News, said.

"We know that it is critical for incarcerated persons to have access to correspondence while serving their sentences. Unfortunately, mail is also one of the ways in which drug contraband can be brought into correctional facilities," the lawmakers wrote.

One staff member was hospitalized on Friday. The drug involved and the officer's condition are unknown.

On March 17, a corrections officer was sorting mail and 19 pieces of mail were soaked in amphetamines, according to USP Thompson Union President Jon Zumkehr.

The staff member started "throwing up and having a violent reaction and was rushed to medical -- his vitals were off the chart," Zumkehr said.

A day later, another staff member was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to synthetic marijuana, he said.

In 2020, the Bureau of Prisons started a pilot program to convert mail to electronic scans at some facilities, to combat drug smuggling through official correspondence, according to the two lawmakers.

Zumkehr said the program was ended due to funding concerns.

"Staff shouldn't have a price tag on their life," he said.

Shane Fausey, president of the National Council of Prison Locals 33 told ABC News the substances officers are dealing with, including fentanyl, are both very dangerous and prevalent.

"It's a matter of safety. It's a matter of when you deal with substances like fentanyl, car fentanyl, they're so hazardous a minuscule amount is going to kill someone if we don't somehow stop it from entering our prisons," he said.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement to ABC News it would respond directly to members of Congress and their staff.

"Out of respect and deference to Members, we do not share our Congressional correspondence with media," it said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

Man claims that doctors and staff knowingly subjected him to inhumane conditions and denied him prescribed medical treatments ultimately requiring him to have his right leg amputated, lawsuit

The 27-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the jail and medical officials after he claims a lack of proper medical treatment led to him having his right leg amputated below the knee. His attorney said that the jail and medical officials didn’t gave her client a handicap-accessible cell, took away his orthopedic shoes, cane, wheelchair, and crutches – forcing him to put weight on the bad foot. The man claims he was routinely denied standard medical care, prescribed medical devices, outside treatment, and other deprivations for a year ultimately requiring him to have a right below the knee amputation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Hospital#Three Bureau Of Prisons#Abc News#Usp Thompson Union#The Bureau Of Prisons
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy